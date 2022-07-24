Leonard (back) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday. The Colts have not established a timeline when he may return, but head coach Frank Reich said in June that he is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, ESPN reports.

Leonard's placement on the preseason PUP list doesn't give much info on his status as he was already expected to miss much of training camp. However, there doesn't appear to be any increased optimism about his timeline. While Reich was optimistic in June, there was not a lot of detail given about his injury which makes his status murky for the regular season. Leonard underwent back surgery in June that is believed to help address lower-leg issues. Leonard had already been rehabbing an ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp.