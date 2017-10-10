Mack said that he hurt his elbow in the Colts' Week 5 win over the 49ers, but doesn't expect to miss Sunday's game against the Titans as a result, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It doesn't look like the injury will put much of a damper on what was a breakout Week 5 performance for Mack, who returned from a two-game absence due to a shoulder issue to register a career-high 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. After the contest, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano hinted that Mack would see more involvement in the offense, according to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, putting the rookie's fantasy value on the rise. With lead back Frank Gore averaging a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry, the more explosive Mack should cut into the veteran's workload in the weeks to come if health prevails and he continues to provide big plays.