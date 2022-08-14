Samuel caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers.

Samuel was the target of Carson Wentz's first pass, which went for a gain of six yards. Two possessions later, he chipped in an eight-yard reception to give the Commanders a fresh set of downs. Most importantly, Samuel appears to be fully healthy after he managed only 79 total snaps with Washington in 2021.