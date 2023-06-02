Tolbert has made several impressive plays in OTAs, including during the two-minute drill, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' website reports.

The 2022 third-round pick out of South Alabama did little as a rookie, seeing action in only eight games and catching two of three targets for 12 yards, and his small-school background seemed to leave him ill-prepared for the complexities of an NFL offense. Tolbert did flash impressive athleticism in college though, and his good early showing in OTAs suggests he has a better handle on the playbook and is no longer lost on the field. He has a tough climb to become fantasy-relevant, however, and he'll head into mandatory minicamp battling Simi Fehoko for the No. 4 spot on the Dallas depth chart at wide receiver.