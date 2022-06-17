A sore foot tendon prevented Washington from participating in June minicamp, but he's confident he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Washington also missed OTAs with the previously undisclosed injury, and at one point in late May he was spotted with a protective boot over his foot. He said at the time he'd be ready for June minicamp, and while that didn't come to fruition, he'll now have a month and a half to prepare for training camp. Fellow wideouts CeeDee Lamb (undisclosed) and Michael Gallup (torn ACL) also missed June minicamp, with Gallup being the Week 1 concern among the bunch as he continues his rehab from early February surgery.