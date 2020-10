Diggs posted eight tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

Diggs battled a shoulder injury throughout the practice week but still played all 75 defensive snaps and finished second on the team in tackles. He now has 26 tackels, a sack, two pass breakups and a forced fumble through four games. The rookie second-rounder has shown some intriguing flashes so far, but he's allowed an overall 113.2 passer rating when targeted.