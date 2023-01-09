Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he'd "be very surprised" if Waddle (ankle) is unable to play Sunday against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Waddle finished the regular-season finale with five receptions for 44 yards, but he appears to have picked up an ankle injury as well. He played 75 percent of Miami's offensive snaps during the win over the Jets, which is right around his season average, so it doesn't appear like the injury limited him in Week 18 or will impact his availability for the wild-card matchup against Buffalo. However, more clarity on Waddle's status will be available when the Dolphins release their next injury report, which won't come until Wednesday.