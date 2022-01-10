Lindsay carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards in Sunday's 33-24 win over the Patriots.
He took a back seat to Duke Johnson once again in the Miami backfield, but Lindsay's 40 rushing yards were actually a season high for him and he saw more action than Myles Gaskin (four touches for 10 total yards). Gaskin is the only one of the three under contract for 2022, and Lindsay's 294 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns across 14 games for the Texans and Dolphins won't make the 27-year-old a high priority on the free-agent market, either for Miami or for any other club.
