Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Philadelphia used one of its first-round picks to move up and select nose tackle Jordan Davis. Then, the team used its other to bolster the skill positions in a big way by securing one of the best young wide receivers in the league in Brown. Now in Philadelphia, Brown stands to lead a promising receiving corps that also features DeVonta Smith, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts a dynamic top two at the position. As part of the deal, Brown will ink a four-year, $100 million extension, with $57 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.