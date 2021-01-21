Arcega-Whiteside caught just four passes on eight targets for 85 yards this season.
Injuries were largely to blame for his poor showing as a rookie, but that was hardly the case in Arcega-Whiteside's sophomore season. Even though the receiving corps was ravaged by injury in the first half of the campaign, the 24-year-old managed more than 18 snaps or one target in a game just once each all year. About the only thing he did catch was COVID-19, but the 2019 second-round pick had already gone the route of a healthy scratch before then. He would also remain so when he recovered and will likely begin 2021 at the bottom of the Eagles' depth chart.
