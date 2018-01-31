Ajayi (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.

Last week, Ajayi followed a full session Wednesday with limited participation Thursday and Friday. However, the Eagles didn't attach a status to the running back, indicating he would have been active if a game was played this past Sunday. With a full practice to kick off this week, Ajayi seems set to lead the backfield Sunday against the Patriots, as he has in the first two playoff games. In those outings, he earned the most offensive snaps (60) and touches (39) among Philly running backs.