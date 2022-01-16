Gainwell rushed the ball one time for six yards in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild-card round. He added five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Gainwell was the most productive running back for Philadelphia on Sunday, thanks in large part due to game script. He had only two receptions for three yards in the first half, but he picked up gains of 20 and 16 yards as a receiver in the fourth quarter -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. Besides games when the Eagles' running back depth chart was depleted, Gainwell struggled to receive consistent touches in his rookie season. However, with Jordan Howard hitting unrestricted free agency and Boston Scott becoming a restricted free agent this offseason, Gainwell could step into a bigger role in 2022.