Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Still in team's plans

Blount's lack of usage in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs was due to game flow, Andrew Kulp of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Blount saw just six snaps in the contest, far fewer than Darren Sproles (50) and even Wendell Smallwood (14). Head coach Doug Pederson claimed his team found it difficult to run the ball with seven or eight men frequently in the box and also in a lot of passing situations for which the other backs were more suited. The plan coming into the game was also a factor, as the Eagles wanted to attack the Chiefs' man coverage down the field. Nevertheless, Pederson reiterated his confidence in Blount and that the burly back still had a role with the team. Despite the vote of confidence, it will be hard to trust the 31-year-old running back in fantasy leagues until Philadelphia commits to its running game more consistently.