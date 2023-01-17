If you've been following along with the early look at our top 12 PPR rankings for 2023 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end, I told you they would be subject to change. And following one playoff game in the wild-card round, Adam Aizer already moved Saquon Barkley ahead of Jonathan Taylor.

These rankings will get altered a lot between now and August, especially once free agency and the NFL Draft are done, and we'll adjust to news as it happens. We're also going to change our minds on players as we continue to do analysis throughout the offseason.

The most significant changes will be for our top 24 rankings, which will eventually become a top 200 soon. These overall rankings will be a draft list you can follow to make it easy for you to build your Fantasy team.

With that in mind, here are the early top 24 PPR rankings for 2023 from Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, Chris Towers and myself. Again, these are subject to change, but start your prep work now -- and hopefully win a championship this season.

Adam Aizer

1. Travis Kelce

2. Justin Jefferson

3. Christian McCaffrey

4. Austin Ekeler

5. Ja'Marr Chase

6. Cooper Kupp

7. Saquon Barkley

8. Tyreek Hill

9. Stefon Diggs

10. Jonathan Taylor

11. Joe Mixon

12. Davante Adams

13. Derrick Henry

14. CeeDee Lamb

15. Josh Allen

16. Patrick Mahomes

17. Jalen Hurts

18. Travis Etienne

19. Kenneth Walker III

20. Josh Jacobs

21. Breece Hall

22. A.J. Brown

23. Tee Higgins

24. Jaylen Waddle

Heath Cummings

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Cooper Kupp

4. Saquon Barkley

5. Austin Ekeler

6. Jonathan Taylor

7. Travis Kelce

8. Tyreek Hill

9. Ja'Marr Chase

10. Joe Mixon

11. Derrick Henry

12. Stefon Diggs

13. A.J. Brown

14. CeeDee Lamb

15. Breece Hall

16. Davante Adams

17. Kenneth Walker III

18. Travis Etienne

19. Garrett Wilson

20. Jaylen Waddle

21. Mark Andrews

22. Patrick Mahomes

23. Josh Allen

24. Jalen Hurts

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Austin Ekeler

4. Jonathan Taylor

5. Ja'Marr Chase

6. Cooper Kupp

7. Travis Kelce

8. Tyreek Hill

9. Saquon Barkley

10. Stefon Diggs

11. Davante Adams

12. Kenneth Walker III

13. CeeDee Lamb

14. A.J. Brown

15. Travis Etienne

16. Joe Mixon

17. Amon-Ra St. Brown

18. Josh Jacobs

19. Derrick Henry

20. Breece Hall

21. Tee Higgins

22. Jaylen Waddle

23. Patrick Mahomes

24. Josh Allen

Dave Richard

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Austin Ekeler

4. Jonathan Taylor

5. Saquon Barkley

6. Cooper Kupp

7. Ja'Marr Chase

8. Stefon Diggs

9. Tyreek Hill

10. Davante Adams

11. Travis Kelce

12. Kenneth Walker III

13. Derrick Henry

14. Josh Jacobs

15. Breece Hall

16. Najee Harris

17. Joe Mixon

18. A.J. Brown

19. CeeDee Lamb

20. Dalvin Cook

21. Nick Chubb

22. DeAndre Hopkins

23. Amon-Ra St. Brown

24. Travis Etienne

Chris Towers

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Austin Ekeler

3. Christian McCaffrey

4. Cooper Kupp

5. Travis Kelce

6. Ja'Marr Chase

7. Jonathan Taylor

8. Tyreek Hill

9. Stefon Diggs

10. Davante Adams

11. Saquon Barkley

12. Josh Jacobs

13. Derrick Henry

14. A.J. Brown

15. CeeDee Lamb

16. Amon-Ra St. Brown

17. Breece Hall

18. Joe Mixon

19. Chris Godwin

20. DeAndre Hopkins

21. Nick Chubb

22. Tony Pollard

23. Patrick Mahomes

24. Josh Allen

The biggest difference at the top is Adam having Kelce at No. 1 overall. We've already talked about this a lot with the tight end preview and our first 12-team, PPR mock draft. Adam wants Kelce since he's the biggest difference maker of any player at any position.

The rest of us are going with Jefferson, who should continue to be a star in 2023 as the No. 1 receiver. Hopefully, the playoff upset against the Giants will motivate Jefferson to be even better next season, and Kirk Cousins will throw him the ball in every crucial situation.

Along with Jefferson and Kelce, the consensus first-round picks for us are McCaffrey, Ekeler, Chase, Kupp, Barkley, Hill, Diggs and Taylor. I'm sure Fantasy managers will be happy to see that five analysts agree on 10 of the top 12 overall picks. And all of us but Heath have Adams in the first round (he's No. 16 overall for Heath).

The other players in the first round are Mixon for Adam and Heath, Walker for me and Dave, Henry for Heath and Jacobs for Chris. Of all those players, Chris is the only one who does not have Walker in his top 24.

In Round 2, the biggest thing to note is the quarterbacks coming into play. Adam is the highest on quarterbacks so far with Allen (No. 15), Mahomes (No. 16) and Hurts (No. 17) ranked inside his top 20.

Heath also has those three quarterbacks in his top 24, but they are lower, starting with Mahomes at No. 22. Chris and myself have Mahomes and Allen with our final two picks in the top 24, and Dave does not have the quarterbacks ranked here.

I'm generally inclined to wait on a quarterback, but once you get to the end of Round 2 and start to compare Mahomes and Allen to the running backs and receivers on the board, this is the right time to consider those passers. Like Kelce, they are significant difference makers, and you want those kinds of stars on your Fantasy team.