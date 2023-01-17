If you've been following along with the early look at our top 12 PPR rankings for 2023 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end, I told you they would be subject to change. And following one playoff game in the wild-card round, Adam Aizer already moved Saquon Barkley ahead of Jonathan Taylor.
These rankings will get altered a lot between now and August, especially once free agency and the NFL Draft are done, and we'll adjust to news as it happens. We're also going to change our minds on players as we continue to do analysis throughout the offseason.
The most significant changes will be for our top 24 rankings, which will eventually become a top 200 soon. These overall rankings will be a draft list you can follow to make it easy for you to build your Fantasy team.
With that in mind, here are the early top 24 PPR rankings for 2023 from Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, Chris Towers and myself. Again, these are subject to change, but start your prep work now -- and hopefully win a championship this season.
Adam Aizer
1. Travis Kelce
6. Cooper Kupp
7. Saquon Barkley
8. Tyreek Hill
9. Stefon Diggs
10. Jonathan Taylor
11. Joe Mixon
12. Davante Adams
13. Derrick Henry
14. CeeDee Lamb
15. Josh Allen
16. Patrick Mahomes
17. Jalen Hurts
18. Travis Etienne
20. Josh Jacobs
21. Breece Hall
22. A.J. Brown
23. Tee Higgins
24. Jaylen Waddle
Heath Cummings
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Cooper Kupp
4. Saquon Barkley
5. Austin Ekeler
6. Jonathan Taylor
7. Travis Kelce
8. Tyreek Hill
9. Ja'Marr Chase
10. Joe Mixon
11. Derrick Henry
12. Stefon Diggs
13. A.J. Brown
14. CeeDee Lamb
15. Breece Hall
16. Davante Adams
17. Kenneth Walker III
18. Travis Etienne
19. Garrett Wilson
20. Jaylen Waddle
21. Mark Andrews
22. Patrick Mahomes
23. Josh Allen
24. Jalen Hurts
Jamey Eisenberg
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Austin Ekeler
4. Jonathan Taylor
5. Ja'Marr Chase
6. Cooper Kupp
7. Travis Kelce
8. Tyreek Hill
9. Saquon Barkley
10. Stefon Diggs
11. Davante Adams
12. Kenneth Walker III
13. CeeDee Lamb
14. A.J. Brown
15. Travis Etienne
16. Joe Mixon
18. Josh Jacobs
19. Derrick Henry
20. Breece Hall
21. Tee Higgins
22. Jaylen Waddle
23. Patrick Mahomes
24. Josh Allen
Dave Richard
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Austin Ekeler
4. Jonathan Taylor
5. Saquon Barkley
6. Cooper Kupp
7. Ja'Marr Chase
8. Stefon Diggs
9. Tyreek Hill
10. Davante Adams
11. Travis Kelce
12. Kenneth Walker III
13. Derrick Henry
14. Josh Jacobs
15. Breece Hall
16. Najee Harris
17. Joe Mixon
18. A.J. Brown
19. CeeDee Lamb
20. Dalvin Cook
21. Nick Chubb
22. DeAndre Hopkins
23. Amon-Ra St. Brown
24. Travis Etienne
Chris Towers
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Austin Ekeler
3. Christian McCaffrey
4. Cooper Kupp
5. Travis Kelce
6. Ja'Marr Chase
7. Jonathan Taylor
8. Tyreek Hill
9. Stefon Diggs
10. Davante Adams
11. Saquon Barkley
12. Josh Jacobs
13. Derrick Henry
14. A.J. Brown
15. CeeDee Lamb
16. Amon-Ra St. Brown
17. Breece Hall
18. Joe Mixon
19. Chris Godwin
20. DeAndre Hopkins
21. Nick Chubb
22. Tony Pollard
23. Patrick Mahomes
24. Josh Allen
The biggest difference at the top is Adam having Kelce at No. 1 overall. We've already talked about this a lot with the tight end preview and our first 12-team, PPR mock draft. Adam wants Kelce since he's the biggest difference maker of any player at any position.
The rest of us are going with Jefferson, who should continue to be a star in 2023 as the No. 1 receiver. Hopefully, the playoff upset against the Giants will motivate Jefferson to be even better next season, and Kirk Cousins will throw him the ball in every crucial situation.
Along with Jefferson and Kelce, the consensus first-round picks for us are McCaffrey, Ekeler, Chase, Kupp, Barkley, Hill, Diggs and Taylor. I'm sure Fantasy managers will be happy to see that five analysts agree on 10 of the top 12 overall picks. And all of us but Heath have Adams in the first round (he's No. 16 overall for Heath).
The other players in the first round are Mixon for Adam and Heath, Walker for me and Dave, Henry for Heath and Jacobs for Chris. Of all those players, Chris is the only one who does not have Walker in his top 24.
In Round 2, the biggest thing to note is the quarterbacks coming into play. Adam is the highest on quarterbacks so far with Allen (No. 15), Mahomes (No. 16) and Hurts (No. 17) ranked inside his top 20.
Heath also has those three quarterbacks in his top 24, but they are lower, starting with Mahomes at No. 22. Chris and myself have Mahomes and Allen with our final two picks in the top 24, and Dave does not have the quarterbacks ranked here.
I'm generally inclined to wait on a quarterback, but once you get to the end of Round 2 and start to compare Mahomes and Allen to the running backs and receivers on the board, this is the right time to consider those passers. Like Kelce, they are significant difference makers, and you want those kinds of stars on your Fantasy team.