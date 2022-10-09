Each season, the gap between the first and second receivers in top offenses gets narrower. Miami's pairing of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has been nothing short of explosive this year, while in Cincinnati, it could be argued that Tee Higgins is outplaying Ja'Marr Chase. Receivers have risen up the Fantasy football rankings, but which receivers should be among your Week 5 Fantasy football picks? Christian Kirk has proven to be worth the massive contract Jacksonville signed him to in the offseason, but he hasn't diminished Zay Jones' potential when it comes to making Fantasy football start-sit decisions. A reliable set of Week 5 Fantasy football WR rankings will help you know what to expect from the position, no matter who you slot into it. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Jamaal Williams, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Williams recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's loss against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. After two weeks of despair from Justin Jefferson owners, the No. 1 receiver blew up in London for 147 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. Meanwhile, Thielen has been steadily upping his production the last three weeks.

After Jefferson reminded the league how unstoppable he can be when he turns it on, the Chicago Bears are sure to devote extra attention to him in Week 5. None of the Bears' cornerbacks have been effective when thrown at this season, but two of them, Jaylon Jones (illness) and Jaylon Johnson (quad), were held out of practice to start the week and are listed as questionable for the game. Chicago will likely have to shade their healthiest corner towards Jefferson out of necessity, giving Thielen an advantage over whomever is left to cover him. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Steelers running back Najee Harris, who's scored a touchdown in each of Pittsburgh's road games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Harris recorded 18 carries for 74 yards in Pittsburgh's loss against the Jets last Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Jets and the Steelers are expected to start rookie QB Kenny Pickett moving forward.

That doesn't bode well for Harris' Fantasy value with teams expected to stack the box against an inexperienced signal-caller. Plus, Harris and the Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up just 234.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Harris is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.