Fantasy Football Week 10 DFS plays: Start with Eli Manning and the Giants

The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you should start when building your DFS lineup.

Sometimes you're the bug. Sometimes you're the windshield. And sometimes you choose to stack the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in DFS. Many of you reached out to me in the past week to express your displeasure over the Tampa Bay call. I bet you thought I'd overcompensate by selecting a more sure thing right?

Have you not read this column before?

Eli Manning leads his (for now) New York Giants out west to face the worst team in the NFC. The 49ers give up the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks, the most to running backs, and the 11th-most to wide receivers. They're even bottom-10 against kickers and defenses.

Sometimes when teams have a great matchup we see their price spike. As you'll see below that's not the case with Eli Manning, Sterling Shepard or Orleans Darkwa. Maybe that's because the Giants themselves have spent the week in the paper with headlines suggesting they've quit on their coach and speculation they may give their rookie quarterback snaps. 

Am I worried about all that? Nope. I'm just glad it's holding their price and ownership down. Let's go win our money back from Week nine.

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Eli Manning NYG QB
6,7003.65%5,10011.97%
Matthew Stafford DET QB
8,20010%6,80014.19%
Dak Prescott DAL QB
8,80012.88%7,3008.65%
Jared Goff LAR QB
8,20010.74%6,70012.89%
Andy Dalton CIN QB
7,1001.29%5,3003.87%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Bilal Powell NYJ RB
6,0006.29%4,0003.62%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
9,40028.13%9,80024.32%
Orleans Darkwa NYG RB
5,3007.08%4,5007.3%
Leonard Fournette JAC RB
8,70011.01%8,40014.10%
Alfred Morris DAL RB
5,4005.51%5,5008.75%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Sterling Shepard NYG WR
5,7009.55%5,50017.32%
A.J. Green CIN WR
7,90015.4%7,70018.56%
Antonio Brown PIT WR
9,20027.73%9,50022.78%
Mohamed Sanu ATL WR
5,9003.85%5,10017.74%
Golden Tate DET WR
7,40015.03%6,80016.88%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,10012.33%NANA
Evan Engram NYG TE
7,40015.58%6,20012.63%
Kyle Rudolph MIN TE
5,4002.44%4,6004.87%
Cameron Brate TB TE
5,70016.03%4,10014.05%
Charles Clay BUF TE
5,4001.53%4,2003.69%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
PIT
4,60011.01%3,70014.41%
CHI
4,3008.15%3,00020.58%
NYG
4,4004.66%3,2003.18%
NE
4,7002.79%NANA
DET
5,30018.64%3,80015.09%
