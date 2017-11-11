Fantasy Football Week 10 DFS plays: Start with Eli Manning and the Giants

Sometimes you're the bug. Sometimes you're the windshield. And sometimes you choose to stack the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in DFS. Many of you reached out to me in the past week to express your displeasure over the Tampa Bay call. I bet you thought I'd overcompensate by selecting a more sure thing right?

Have you not read this column before?

Eli Manning leads his (for now) New York Giants out west to face the worst team in the NFC. The 49ers give up the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks, the most to running backs, and the 11th-most to wide receivers. They're even bottom-10 against kickers and defenses.

Sometimes when teams have a great matchup we see their price spike. As you'll see below that's not the case with Eli Manning, Sterling Shepard or Orleans Darkwa. Maybe that's because the Giants themselves have spent the week in the paper with headlines suggesting they've quit on their coach and speculation they may give their rookie quarterback snaps.

Am I worried about all that? Nope. I'm just glad it's holding their price and ownership down. Let's go win our money back from Week nine.

As always, ownership estimates are provided by @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here.