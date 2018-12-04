Fantasy Football Week 14: If Jaylen Samuels is eligible at tight end, he's the No. 1 streamer

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We don't generally talk about position eligibility in football. At least not until this year. But now we really have to think about it because James Conner is out for Week 14 against the Raiders (Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV). , and Jaylen Samuels is tight end eligible on certain sites. If you don't play on those sites, feel free to skip to the rest of the streamers, but here's a look at where Samuels may rank at tight end.

I currently have him projected for 10 carries and five targets. I expect him to total 70-80 yards and likely score a touchdown. That's good enough to make him a high-end No. 2 running back in PPR. At tight end, it's good enough to make him top five. I wouldn't start him over Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Eric Ebron or Zach Ertz, but I'd have to think really hard about it if I was the Rob Gronkowski owner.

Let's get to the rest of the streamers:

QB

You don't want to stream quarterback this week, Not unless you're in a two-quarterback league or you own Carson Wentz. Neither of these guys are in my top-12 for Week 14.

Lamar Jackson has been somewhat disappointing and remarkably steady at the same time. He's an excellent option in a two-QB league and a decent start in a league that rewards four points per passing touchdown. The one thing I'll say is I don't believe we've seen his upside, and this is another fantastic matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen has actually been better than Jackson the past two weeks, and has the same floor provided by his rushing totals. The only reason I have him below Jackson is he should be in a much lower scoring game at home against the Jets. That does lower his touchdown projection, but this is a bad Jets defense, and Allen should be started in all two-QB leagues and should be ranked close to the top-12 in four-point per passing TD leagues.

TE

Want to know why I led the piece talking about the leagues where Samuels is tight end eligible? It's because Chris Herndon is the consolation prize. Herndon has a tough matchup, but he was really starting to come alive before Sam Darnold got hurt. The two obviously have a connection. In the past four games Darnold started, Herndon was a top-six tight end in both formats.

Rhett Ellison has seen 13 targets in the past two weeks. He's caught eight of them for 119 yards. As long as Evan Engram is out again this week, Ellison has an excellent chance to be a top-12 tight end in PPR. He's not much more than a Greg Olsen replacement, but I do like him more than the actual replacement, Ian Thomas. If we get word that Engram is going to play that will obviously change, and you can add Thomas if you're desperate.

DST

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

The Bills have an interception in each of their past four games, and they have at least three sacks in three straight. They're at home facing a rookie quarterback who has a 4.8 percent interception ratio. They're a top-five defense for me, and the clear No. 1 streaming option.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston has taken better care of the ball lately, but he's still among the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league. The Saints defense has just been phenomenal lately. It hasn't given up more than 17 points in a game since Week 9. The Saints have 13 sacks in their past two games and are forcing a bunch of turnovers.

K

Matt Prater at Arizona

Matt Bryant at Green Bay

Brett Maher vs. Philadelphia

Prater is an an outstanding spot in a game his team could win and a great kicking environment. Bryant would easily be my favorite if this game was in Atlanta, but this still profiles as a game with a lot of points. Finally, Maher isn't as good as the other guys, but he may have the best situation. Philadelphia's defense isn't good, Dallas is a great place to kick, and the Cowboys should win a tight game.

