Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Put Jeff Wilson, Jaylen Samuels at the top of your list

Week 13 was kind of a disaster right from the start. With the Saints dismal performance on Thursday night at Dallas, to the Kareem Hunt fiasco Friday, to several stars getting hurt Sunday, it was not a fun way to end the Fantasy regular season.

And plenty of stars played like duds instead of studs.

Here are the Fantasy quarterbacks who scored 10 points or less in Week 13: Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck. The running backs who scored six points or less in non-PPR leagues included: Sony Michel, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, LeSean McCoy, Austin Ekeler, Dion Lewis, Marlon Mack, Mark Ingram and Tevin Coleman.

At wide receiver, the guys who scored six points or less in non-PPR leagues included: DJ Moore, Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Kenny Golladay, Amari Cooper, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Larry Fitzgerald, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Calvin Ridley, Josh Reynolds, Julio Jones, Alshon Jeffery and Emmanuel Sanders. And at tight end, the guys who were at three points or less in non-PPR leagues included: Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Reed and Trey Burton.

It was awful. But at least those guys made it out healthy.

We had several major injuries that will be impactful heading into Week 14, including James Conner (leg), Chris Carson (finger), Matt Breida (ankle), A.J. Green (toe) and Greg Olsen (foot). Based on initial reports, Carson is expected to be fine for Week 14, but Green and Olsen are done for the season, which stinks. And early Tuesday afternoon, we were hit with this bombshell:

#Steelers RB James Conner is out this week, coach Mike Tomlin tells reporters. The tests came back and showed it was more serious than their initial read. He now describes it as a sprain, not a contusion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2018

Samuels immediately becomes the top add at any position this week.

Additionally, Breida has already been ruled out for this week too, which opens the door for Jeff Wilson as a waiver wire addition. More on him below.

It's not the ideal way to start the Fantasy playoffs, but hopefully you're in good shape heading into Week 14. If not, there should be players listed here who can help.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Quarterbacks

Priority List 15% Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen has been a standout Fantasy quarterback for the past two games, and he's worth using as a starter in deeper one-quarterback leagues -- and all two-quarterback and super-flex formats -- in Week 14 against the Jets. Allen had 27 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 12 and 32 at Miami in Week 13, and he's excelled at running the ball. He has 234 rushing yards and a touchdown in the past two weeks, and he's scored at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in four of his past six games. He missed the first Jets game in Week 10 with an elbow injury, but Matt Barkley had 21 Fantasy points for the Bills in that game. And eight of the past nine quarterbacks against the Jets have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. 60% Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB There's a chance Flacco could return for the Ravens this week, but Jackson would still be a useful option in two-quarterback leagues if he remains the starter in Week 14 at the Chiefs. It's not an easy matchup in his second road start in as many weeks, but three of the past four quarterbacks against Kansas City have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Just keep in mind that in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, Jackson has been at 16 Fantasy points or less in two of three starts. 52% Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota is on fire coming into Week 14 with at least 25 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, failing to hit that number in just one game when he was hurt at Indianapolis in Week 11. But now comes a difficult test against Jacksonville in Week 14 on a short week. He scored just nine Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 3 when he was dealing with an elbow injury, but he also has just 548 passing yards and three touchdowns in his past four games against Jacksonville. And the Jaguars defense looked elite again in Week 13 against the Colts. It's worth adding Mariota, but only use him in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues on Thursday night. 21% Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB In two games since returning from a five-game absence with a shoulder injury, Tannehill has been good for 21 Fantasy points in both games against the Colts and Bills. He has five passing touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14 against the Patriots. Now, Tannehill was miserable in Week 4 at New England, finishing with no Fantasy points. But in three home games this season, he's averaging 23 Fantasy points. And five of the past eight opposing quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Tannehill will hopefully stay hot in Week 14.

Running backs

Priority List 13% Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers RB When Conner went down in Week 13 against the Chargers, Samuels came in and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass. He should be the featured running back for the Steelers in a plus matchup at Oakland, and is immediately the best running back on this list with Conner out -- in fact, he's the top add at any position this week. The Raiders have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row. Stevan Ridley was active for Sunday's game, but didn't see the field. 0% Jeff Wilson San Francisco 49ers RB Wilson is dealing with a foot injury of his own, but he's expected to be fine for Week 14 against the Broncos. And he will be the starter for the 49ers with Breida already ruled out, although Alfred Morris will likely get some touches as well. It's a terrible matchup against Denver, who have not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 6 and only one running back to score through the air over that span. But Wilson showed us in Week 13 at Seattle that he can be successful when Breida was in and out of the lineup. Wilson had 15 carries for 61 yards, as well as eight catches for 73 yards on nine targets. He's worth using as at least a flex option in all formats in Week 14, with his value higher in PPR. 47% Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers RB In the first game without Gordon, Jackson looked impressive in Week 13 at Pittsburgh. He had eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 19 yards on one target. And just keep in mind there's a chance Gordon can return in Week 14 against the Bengals. If that happens, then Jackson goes back to third string behind Gordon and Austin Ekeler. But should Gordon remain out again, Jackson should have success against the Bengals in tandem with Ekeler, as Cincinnati allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. 37% Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks RB Carson is expected to be fine with his finger injury suffered in Week 13 against San Francisco, but if he's out then Penny and Davis would split time against Minnesota on Monday night. And Penny looked fantastic playing behind Carson against the 49ers with seven carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. When Carson was out in Week 10 at the Rams, Penny had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. Davis also had 11 carries for 58 yards, as well as four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Even with Carson expected to be fine, I still want to stash Penny in all leagues as a handcuff. 56% LeGarrette Blount Detroit Lions RB We don't know if the Lions will get Kerryon Johnson back this week, but Blount would get another start if he remains out. Blount has had at least 16 carries in each of the past two games against Chicago and the Rams, and he was great against the Bears (22 PPR points), with a mediocre performance against Los Angeles (six PPR points). The difference was a touchdown, and Blount is facing a Cardinals defense this week that allows the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season with 15. Blount would be a solid flex option if Johnson is out again. 60% Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB Richard had a standout game in Week 13 against Kansas City with six carries for 95 yards, as well as three catches for 31 yards on four targets. He's now scored double digits in PPR in three of his past four games, and you can expect Oakland to be chasing points in Week 14 against Pittsburgh. Doug Martin is the better of the two Raiders running backs, but Richard can still be a flex in PPR. A running back has scored against the Steelers in five games in a row. 48% Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB Hines was back to his PPR ways in Week 13 at Jacksonville with nine catches for 50 yards on nine targets, as well as four carries for 5 yards. He's playing behind Marlon Mack, but the Colts should continue to use him in a pass-catching role. In Week 4 against Houston, with Mack out due to injury, Hines had nine catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, as well as four carries for 10 yards. Hines is worth using as a flex option in PPR this week. 32% Ty Montgomery Baltimore Ravens RB Edwards is expected to be fine, but if he's out in Week 14 at Kansas City, then we should see Montgomery and Dixon sharing touches against the Chiefs. And Montgomery could see a bump in playing time this week even with Edwards healthy with the Ravens likely chasing points on the road. In the past two games, Montgomery has eight catches for 55 yards on 10 targets, and he should continue to be involved in the passing game. Dixon came off injured reserve in Week 13 at Atlanta with eight carries for 37 yards, as well as one catch for 6 yards on one target. 26% Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB Burkhead came off injured reserve in Week 13 against Minnesota with seven carries for 20 yards, as well as two catches for 21 yards on two targets. He's third on the depth chart behind Sony Michel and James White, but it's clear Burkhead is going to get his share of touches. He's an insurance plan in case Michel or White get hurt, and he's a good stash candidate in all leagues. But just keep in mind the only time you'll consider starting him is if Michel or White suffered an injury.

Wide receivers

Priority List 48% Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Humphries is on a tear coming into Week 14 against New Orleans, and hopefully Jackson's injury will keep Humphries and Chris Godwin playing at a high level. Humphries has scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past six games, with a touchdown in three in a row. Without Jackson in Week 13 against Carolina, Humphries had nine targets for seven catches, 61 yards and a touchdown. He's a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Jackson plays, but he's a must-start option in all formats if Jackson is out. 7% Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin is expected to return in Week 14 against Denver, but he shouldn't impact Pettis. If Garcon comes back, however, that could hurt Pettis, though it doesn't seem like that will happen against the Broncos. Pettis is coming off two standout games against Tampa Bay and Seattle, with at least 17 PPR points in consecutive outings. He has nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets over that span, and he appears to have a solid rapport with Nick Mullens. With Chris Harris (leg) out, the Denver secondary isn't as tough, and Pettis can be a low-end starter in most leagues. 13% Curtis Samuel Carolina Panthers WR Samuel continues to look better every week, and he had arguably his best game of the season in Week 13 at Tampa Bay. He had a season high in targets (11), catches (six) and receiving yards (88), and he should continue to be a favorite option for Cam Newton, especially with Olsen out. The upcoming schedule is favorable for Samuel with a game at Cleveland in Week 14, vs. New Orleans in Week 15 and vs. Atlanta in Week 16. Samuel could be a valuable No. 3 Fantasy receiver to close the season. 36% Chris Conley Kansas City Chiefs WR Conley has stepped up with Watkins out, and he is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as long as Watkins is hurt. In the past two games against the Rams and Raiders, Conley has 10 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets. We'll see if Watkins will return in Week 14 against the Ravens, which isn't an easy matchup, but it's worth stashing Conley in all formats in case Watkins is out for an extended period of time. Conley would continue to be the No. 3 option for Patrick Mahomes behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. 18% Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR Callaway should have had a monster game in Week 13 at Houston, but a penalty and costly fumble ruined his day. He had a 76-yard touchdown called back by a terrible holding call, and then he fumbled at the 6-yard line at the end of a 71-yard reception just two plays later. He finished the game with three catches for 84 yards on six targets. This was after he had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 12 at Cincinnati. He has another good matchup in Week 14 against the Panthers, and Callaway should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats. 10% Bruce Ellington Detroit Lions WR It would be nice to see Ellington go downfield once in a while, but he's doing a decent job for Fantasy owners in PPR. He has 19 catches on 26 targets in three games since joining the Lions, but he only has 115 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. He should continue to see a healthy number of targets as the No. 2 receiver in Detroit behind Kenny Golladay, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR in Week 14 at Arizona. 24% DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR The Dolphins will likely be without Amendola again in Week 14 against the Patriots, meaning Parker and Stills will continue to see an uptick in targets. In Week 13 against Buffalo, Parker had seven targets for four catches, 43 yards and a touchdown. And Stills had six targets for four catches, 37 yards and a touchdown. It won't be easy against New England, but if Amendola is out as expected then consider Parker and Stills as No. 3 Fantasy receivers with upside. 4% Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR Jones was a star in Week 13 at Miami with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. And he had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in the first game against the Jets. Barkley started that game, but Allen should do fine in the rematch, especially if Jones continues to play at a high level. Now, the problem with Jones is, while he has four games this season with at least 11 PPR points, he also has six games with five PPR points or less. But given the matchup, he's worth the gamble as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Jets at home. 43% Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson turned back the clock in Week 13 against Kansas City with 10 catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, and we'll see if he can finish the season strong. He's worth adding in deeper leagues to find out, since the Raiders have a terrible receiving corps and will likely be chasing points more often than not. Now, prior to Week 13, Nelson went five games in a row with three PPR points or less, so don't be surprised if he lets you down. But if you have an open roster spot, it's worth it to speculate on Nelson and hope he has four quality games left in 2018. 16% John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR With Green lost for the season, we'll see if Ross can continue to be productive in his absence. In the three games after Green first got hurt, Ross scored a touchdown in each outing. He combined for just seven catches for just 97 yards over that span, but he did get 20 targets. Now, most of that production came with Andy Dalton (thumb) under center, so we'll see if Jeff Driskel can help Ross be productive. In deeper leagues, give Ross a shot to see how he closes the season. 12% Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR Gallup had a solid performance in Week 13 against New Orleans with five catches for 76 yards on seven targets, and he has 13 targets in his past two games. He will hopefully continue to benefit from single coverage opposite Amari Cooper, and he has a great matchup in Week 14 against the Eagles at home. He's not worth starting in most leagues, but in deeper formats, it's worth stashing Gallup to see if a strong finish is ahead. 1% Keith Kirkwood New Orleans Saints WR Kirkwood is only worth a look in deeper leagues, but he's scored in consecutive games and has a great matchup in Week 14 at Tampa Bay. It would be nice to see Kirkwood get more targets -- he only has six in his past two outings for two catches and 35 yards -- but there's always the chance for a touchdown against the Buccaneers, especially with the way Drew Brees is playing right now.

Tight ends

Priority List 63% Chris Herndon New York Jets TE I'm sticking with Herndon even after his dud in Week 13 at Tennessee when he had just two catches for 31 yards. He still had six targets against the Titans and now has 14 in his past two games. He also is expected to get Darnold back this week, and in his previous four games with Darnold under center, Herndon had three touchdowns and scored at least 10 PPR points in three of those outings. 1% Ian Thomas Carolina Panthers TE Thomas will start for the rest of the season for the Panthers with Olsen out, and he played well after Olsen got hurt in Week 13 at Tampa Bay with five catches for 46 yards on five targets. He didn't light up the scoreboard the first time Olsen was out earlier this season with a combined eight catches for 68 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets in three games against Atlanta, Cincinnati and the Giants, but he could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues moving forward. 2% Rhett Ellison New York Giants TE Over the past two games with Engram hurt, Ellison has played well, with eight catches for 119 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets over that span. His seven targets against Chicago Sunday were second on the team behind Odell Beckham. I like him as a low-end starter in Week 14 at Washington if Engram remains out, but Engram could return for this matchup, which is a problem for Ellison's Fantasy outlook. Engram scored against the Redskins in Week 8. 28% Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE The Titans have involved two tight ends of late with Smith and Firkser, and both are in play as Fantasy options in Week 14 against Jacksonville. Smith still has the higher ceiling after scoring at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games, including three touchdowns over that span. But Firkser has at least three catches in three games in a row and just scored his first touchdown in Week 13 against the Jets. They are facing a Jaguars defense that has allowed either a touchdown or at least 80 receiving yards to a tight end in four of the past five games. 3% Dan Arnold New Orleans Saints TE Arnold is a Hail Mary play this week based on the matchup, but he could be successful against Tampa Bay. He only had two catches for 20 yards on two targets in Week 13 at Dallas, but no one played well for the Saints in that game. Prior to that, Arnold had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 12 against Atlanta, and hopefully he continues to be a prominent part of the offense. The Buccaneers come into this game allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. 12% Matt LaCosse Denver Broncos TE LaCosse was a huge letdown in Week 13 at Cincinnati with only one target and no catches, but he played 80 percent of the snaps as the replacement for Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung), who is out for the season. He should have a better outing in Week 14 at San Francisco, and he's a good starting option in deeper leagues. He will likely be better in games where the Broncos have to throw more than the 21 times they did against the Bengals, which matched their season low for pass attempts, so hopefully Week 14 is a more competitive game to help LaCosse's outlook. 11% Antonio Gates Los Angeles Chargers TE Gates has done nothing the past two games against Arizona and Pittsburgh, but he has a fantastic matchup in Week 14 against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past six games, and the Bengals allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to the position for the season. Gates only has two touchdowns on the year, but he could score this week as a Hail Mary play.

DST streamers

Bills (53 percent) vs. NYJ

Saints (49 percent) at TB

Cowboys (45 percent) vs. PHI

Giants (12 percent) at WAS

Cardinals (25 percent) vs. DET

Lions (21 percent) at ARI

K streamers

