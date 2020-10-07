Watch Now: FFT Name That Player: Quarterback ( 4:14 )

As of Wednesday, we're unfortunately faced with another scenario of some games potentially being moved around or postponed in Week 5 because of more positive COVID-19 tests. It's something to keep an eye on with your Fantasy players in the games involving the Bills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots, and Raiders-Chiefs. You might have to adjust your Fantasy rosters.

In Week 4, we had the Titans-Steelers game postponed, with those teams using last week as a bye, and the Patriots-Chiefs game was moved from Sunday to Monday. The Titans were the reason for the postponement, and they now have 11 players who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, including receiver Corey Davis, who was added to the COVID/Reserve list. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore also has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which came after Cam Newton was out in Week 4 for the same reason. And the Raiders had a player reportedly test positive for COVID-19 as well.

Nothing official has been said about any games being postponed or moved, but you should be prepared to alter your lineups in case that happens. Hopefully, as we've been telling you all offseason, your Fantasy commissioner has set up scenarios to provide relief, whether it's extra roster spots or injured reserve slots to stash players.

And we recommend allowing for a replacement player or players to be named prior to kickoff before Thursday or Sunday afternoon in case something unexpected happens to one of your guys, especially for any Sunday night or Monday night games. The best thing is to be flexible if possible.

For now, just continue to monitor the news, and hopefully the games are played as scheduled. And as you'll read below, I still have start and sit recommendations for players involved in those games in question. Just be prepared to react in case you need to change your Fantasy lineups for any COVID-19 related updates.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 27.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1092 RUYDS 58 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.4

The Texans had a big change this week with Bill O'Brien getting fired, and Romeo Crennel will take over as the interim head coach. Hopefully, that's not a bad thing for Deshaun Watson, who has not lived up to the billing as an elite Fantasy quarterback so far.

Now, part of Watson's struggles — and the Texans, who are 0-4 — has been the schedule. Opening the season with three games in a row at Kansas City, vs. Baltimore and at Pittsburgh was going to be tough for any quarterback. And to Watson's credit, he scored 22 Fantasy points against the Chiefs and 20 points against the Steelers, but he also was limited to 16 points against the Ravens.

We told you to expect better things for Watson with the schedule getting easier in Week 4, and that was the case when he had his best game of the season with 24 Fantasy points against Minnesota. And now comes Week 5 against Jacksonville in the first game after O'Brien's firing.

The Jaguars have allowed either 300 passing yards or multiple touchdowns in all four games this year, and Watson should light them up this week. It helps that Jacksonville's cornerbacks are banged up with D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve and C.J. Henderson (shoulder) sidelined.

I'm counting on Watson to dominate and start playing like the Fantasy quarterback I expected prior to the season. Things are bad in Houston, but maybe the big shakeup could be the spark the team — and Watson — needs for a strong finish. And it all starts now.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PIT -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 777 RUYDS 4 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.6 Roethlisberger has been a quality Fantasy quarterback through three games this season, and he should continue to play well coming off his surprise bye in Week 4. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in his first three starts, and he has averaged 22.6 Fantasy points in his past five games coming off a bye. The Eagles struggled in two games against Jared Goff in Week 2 and Joe Burrow in Week 3 with both scoring at least 24 Fantasy points, and Roethlisberger should be in that range this week. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1147 RUYDS 70 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.2 Let's see if Bridgewater can take advantage of this matchup against the Falcons, because it's dreamy. The Falcons have allowed four touchdowns to quarterbacks in every game between Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and the combination of Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky. I wouldn't expect four touchdowns from Bridgewater this week, but he just had three against the Cardinals in Week 4 and he's got top-10 upside as the top streaming quarterback in Week 5. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 931 RUYDS 47 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 23.3 We'll wait to see if Herbert is starting this week against the Saints because Tyrod Taylor (chest) could return to action. However, Anthony Lynn should stick with Herbert because he looks the part. In three starts in place of Taylor, Herbert has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in two of them, and he's averaging 310.3 passing yards per game. The Saints are beat up defensively with Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Marcus Davenport (elbow) injured, and Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford each had three touchdowns against New Orleans in three weeks in a row. There's a lot to like about Herbert, even in New Orleans in prime time. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1138 RUYDS 69 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.6 Aside from the bad game against Miami in Week 3, Minshew has been a good Fantasy quarterback in three other outings, scoring at least 24 Fantasy points in those games. He should be in that range again in Week 5 at Houston, and the Texans have allowed multiple touchdowns against Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and Roethlisberger in Week 3. I'll continue to trust Minshew as a low-end starter until he starts to struggle on a consistent basis, which shouldn't happen this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 994 RUYDS 115 TD 6 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.1 Even in a bad game last week for Fitzpatrick against Seattle he still scored 20 Fantasy points, and he's averaging 25.3 Fantasy points in his past three outings. The 49ers have allowed Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to score at least 22 Fantasy points in two home games this year, and Fitzpatrick can still be a streaming option this week. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 57.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 883 RUYDS 53 TD 6 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.6 The matchup is great for Cousins since the Seahawks are allowing an average of 408.5 passing yards per game, and three of four quarterbacks have scored multiple touchdowns against Seattle with Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott. Cousins has yet to attempt more than 27 passes in a game, but that should happen this week and lead to quality production. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 889 RUYDS 137 TD 2 INT 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Jones is another quarterback with a great matchup against Dallas, who has allowed at least three passing touchdowns in each of the past three weeks against Ryan, Wilson and the combination of Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry. Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 1, so he's due, and he could be a sneaky starting option in a potential shootout with Prescott in Week 5.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -2 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1246 RUYDS 24 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.5 Ryan is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I don't like him without Julio Jones (hamstring) this week if the star wideout can't play. We've seen what Ryan looked like the past two games with Jones out or limited against Chicago and Green Bay, as Ryan combined for 25 Fantasy points in those outings. The Panthers also have been good against opposing quarterbacks this year in holding Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Herbert to a combined three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kyler Murray went for three touchdowns against the Panthers, but he had just 133 passing yards. Keep an eye on Jones' health, and if he's out then consider sitting Ryan this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 930 RUYDS 111 TD 7 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.1 Wentz is averaging 22.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against Cincinnati and San Francisco, which is better than the 13.5 points he averaged in two games to start the season against Washington and the Rams. Hopefully, he's headed in the right direction, but I'm not trusting him this week at Pittsburgh. While the Steelers have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in each game this year against Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Deshaun Watson, this defense should be rested coming off a bye against a battered offensive line. Wentz is only worth starting in deeper leagues. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1121 RUYDS 75 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.1 Burrow has been great to start the season, and he's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past three games prior to Week 5 against Philadelphia and Jacksonville. He's attempting at least 36 passes each week, and that volume has helped his Fantasy production. But I don't like this matchup for him at Baltimore, and the Ravens have only allowed Mahomes to get multiple touchdowns against them in Week 3. Burrow is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13 O/U 56 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1095 RUYDS 33 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 21.7 Carr has actually been a quality Fantasy quarterback of late, averaging 23.3 Fantasy points per game in his past three outings against New Orleans, New England and Buffalo. He also has yet to throw an interception this year. But I don't like this matchup for him on the road against the Chiefs, who have yet to allow multiple passing touchdowns against Watson, Herbert and Lamar Jackson, as well as the Patriots duo of Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. And Arrowhead Stadium has been a nightmare for Carr in his career. In six career games at Kansas City, Carr has scored a combined 51 Fantasy points, with a high of 12. History suggests you sit Carr in all leagues this week. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 729 RUYDS 15 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.1 Mayfield has two touchdown passes in each of his past three games, but he's failed to top 170 passing yards since Week 2. And he hasn't scored more than 18 Fantasy points in any game this year. The Colts have only allowed five passing touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, and this defense should make Mayfield uncomfortable this week. He's only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 6 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 26.9 I had Brady in this spot last week, and he made me look bad with 369 passing yards and five touchdowns for 42 Fantasy points against the Chargers. He did that without Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Godwin is out again this week at Chicago. I don't like this setup for Brady since he has to travel on a short week. The Bears have yet to allow multiple touchdowns to an opposing quarterback, including matchups with Stafford and Ryan. And along with Godwin being out, the Buccaneers are also down O.J. Howard (Achilles) for the season and Justin Watson has been ruled out as well. I still view Brady as a low-end starter in all leagues, but I'm not confident in him playing well against the Bears on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 17.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 275 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 5 FPTS/G 17.4 This is the moment you've been waiting for with Hunt now that Nick Chubb (knee) is out. We'll see how much Hunt shares the ball with D'Ernest Johnson, but Hunt should be looking at a heavy workload against the Colts. He comes into Week 5 averaging 16.5 PPR points for the season when he was mostly playing in tandem with Chubb, so the ceiling could be fantastic for Hunt now. And even though the Colts run defense has been stout, they could be down linebackers Darius Leonard (groin) and Bobby Okereke (thumb) this week. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.9 RB RNK 4th YTD Stats RUYDS 131 REC 21 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Davis' window as the starting running back for the Panthers is shrinking with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) possibly coming back in Week 6. But in Week 5, Davis should continue to dominate touches and remains a must-start running back in all leagues. He's averaged 21.5 PPR points in two starts, and he should stay hot against the Falcons, who have already allowed four running backs to score at least 19 PPR points this season. Atlanta is second in the NFL with 34 receptions allowed to running backs, which bodes well for Davis since he has 21 catches in the past three weeks. James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 15.2 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 14 REYDS 161 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.2 James Robinson continues to be one of the best stories of the 2020 season, and he should have another strong performance this week. He had a "down" game in Week 4 at Cincinnati with 14 PPR points, which ended a two-game streak of scoring at least 20 PPR points. But he still managed 17 carries for 75 yards, along with four catches for 32 yards on four targets, and he now has 13 catches for 133 yards on 14 targets in his past three games. He should do well again in Week 5 against the Texans, who have already allowed a running back to score in every game this season. And three running backs (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, James Conner and Dalvin Cook) have rushed for at least 109 yards against them, too. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 212 REC 16 REYDS 114 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 We'll see if Zack Moss (toe) is able to play this week after missing the past two games, but Singletary should still be started in all leagues even if Moss is active. In his past two games without Moss, Singletary has averaged 17.0 PPR points, and he even scored his first touchdown this year in Week 4 at Las Vegas. He has nine catches for 71 yards on 11 targets in the past two games also, and Tennessee has allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in each of their three games this year against Melvin Gordon, Robinson and Cook. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 The Patriots should have a big advantage in this game at home as 10-point favorites, which should mean plenty of action on the ground for Harris, who just had 17 carries for 100 yards in his season debut in Week 4 against Kansas City. If he gets close to that same workload this week then he should be fantastic. I'd love to see Harris get more work in the passing game, but that's not likely to happen with James White (who is a borderline starter in PPR). And Rex Burkhead will also get work this week. But I expect Harris to finish as a top-20 running back this week in all formats after the way he played against the Chiefs.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 10 REYDS 98 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 He's more a starter than a sleeper, but you have to be impressed by the way Gibson has played the past three games with at least 12 PPR points in each outing. While it's great that he's scored a touchdown in each of the past three weeks, the best part of his performance is his continued uptick in the passing game with seven catches for 93 yards on eight targets in the past two games. He should be considered a top-20 running back in all leagues. Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 7 REYDS 84 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 With Austin Ekeler (hamstring) out, we'll see how the Chargers use Kelley and Justin Jackson. Both fall into the sleeper category, but I'll give Kelley the nod this week. He's struggled the past two games with only 17 carries for 50 yards, as well as five catches for 35 yards on five targets, and he's lost two fumbles. But I expect him to get the most touches against the Saints and is worth using as a flex. New Orleans also has allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ARI -7 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 6.6 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 13 REYDS 73 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 The last time Edmonds, who went to Fordham, played a New York team was at the Giants in Week 7 last year, and he had 27 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, along with two catches for 24 yards. He's not doing that with Kenyan Drake healthy, but Edmonds does have the chance to be a flex option in PPR. I'm hoping he remains a fixture in the passing game after he had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 4 at Carolina. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 73 REC 16 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Hines has combined for 16 PPR points in his past three games after scoring 26 PPR points in Week 1, but I think he can be a flex option in PPR this week. The Browns are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 25, and five running backs already have at least three receptions against Cleveland. Jonathan Taylor will obviously factor into the passing game as well, but Hines could be more involved in the offense this week after seven catches for 48 yards on eight targets in his past two outings. Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 43 REC 4 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 It's encouraging that Freeman had 15 total touches (four catches) in his second game with the Giants in Week 4 at the Rams. Now, hopefully he'll be more productive against the Cowboys after he managed just 68 total yards and no touchdowns. Dallas hasn't given up a lot of rushing yards to one running back this year, but the Cowboys are third in rushing yards allowed with 544. Freeman is worth using as a flex in what could be a high-scoring game.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 4 REYDS 62 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Henderson was a disaster last week as the Start of the Week with eight carries for 22 yards, along with one catch for 16 yards on one target. He was outplayed by Malcolm Brown, who had nine carries for 37 yards, along with five catches for 19 yards on six targets, and I would trust Brown more than Henderson this week at the Washington Football Team. However, I would try to avoid this entire backfield if Cam Akers (ribs) plays as expected. It could be a mess, and I would leave Henderson on the bench if you can. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 192 REC 18 REYDS 113 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.1 Gaskin is worth using as a flex in PPR, and he's averaging 11.2 PPR points for the season. But he's far from a must-start option, especially in non-PPR leagues, and he's yet to score a touchdown this year. We also saw more work for Matt Breida in Week 4 against Seattle, and we'll see if the Dolphins give Breida an increased role facing his former team this week at San Francisco. The 49ers run defense is also brutal and has allowed the fewest Fantasy points this year. San Francisco also is second in fewest receptions allowed to running backs with 13, trailing only Dallas and Pittsburgh in that category. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC NO -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 4 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Murray was great last week for the Saints with 14 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 19 yards on two targets at Detroit. But don't go chasing that production and expect similar results this week at home against the Chargers. In three games prior to Week 4, Murray had combined for 14 PPR points. And he's facing a Chargers defense this week that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back, including matchups with Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mike Davis and Ronald Jones. Alvin Kamara should be great against this defense, but Murray is likely to struggle, especially if he doesn't score. Keep him reserved in all leagues. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 218 REC 9 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 It's hard to bench Montgomery in all leagues given his role for the Bears, especially since his work in the passing game is on the rise with Tarik Cohen (ACL) out. He had six targets in Week 4 against the Colts, and he's had at least three targets in every game this season. Still, this is not a good matchup for him against the Buccaneers, who are among the league leaders in fewest rushing yards allowed with 182 through three games. Montgomery will likely need to score to help his Fantasy production this week, but he's yet to find the end zone on the ground this season. He's more of a bust alert than a complete sit this week, but I would try to avoid Montgomery if possible in all leagues. Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Bell is expected to return in Week 5 against the Cardinals after being out for the past three games with a hamstring injury. It's great to have Bell back, but I don't want to start him yet, even in PPR. Joe Flacco will start for the Jets with Sam Darnold (shoulder) out, and we'll see if the Jets give Bell a heavy workload or ease him back in. Frank Gore also could still get touches, and I'd like to give Bell one week to shake off the rust. Hopefully, he'll be fine for the rest of the year and can be a serviceable No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 281 REC 11 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.4 We're expecting Phillip Lindsay (toe) to return this week following a three-game absence, and Gordon should go back to sharing touches. Gordon has been great this year with at least 14 PPR points in three of four games, and he just had his best outing of the season in Week 4 at the Jets with 23 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 11 yards. But he could be in trouble at New England with backup quarterback Brett Rypien likely starting again for Drew Lock (shoulder). And the Patriots haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1, including matchups with Chris Carson, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I'm fine with Gordon as a low-end starter in all leagues, but I'd lower expectations for him given the matchup, along with Lindsay's return.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 32 REYDS 288 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 This posting is for Robby Anderson also, so start both of them. The matchup against the Falcons is fantastic, and we should see Moore have a breakout game since he's due. He had 20 PPR points in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, but he's been at nine PPR points or less in his other three outings. Atlanta has only allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers, but five have already gone over 90 receiving yards against this secondary. That bodes well for Moore and Anderson, who has scored at least 17 PPR points in three of four games this year. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 16 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 274 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.4 Jacksonville's cornerbacks are banged up with D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve and C.J. Henderson (shoulder) sidelined. That should allow Fuller to stay hot for a third week in a row since he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games against Pittsburgh and Minnesota. So far through four games, Fuller is living up to his breakout potential as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 387 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.8 There are two things to note with McLaurin this week. One, the Washington Football Team changed quarterbacks from Dwayne Haskins to Kyle Allen. And two, McLaurin could see plenty of coverage from Jalen Ramsey. Neither should deter you from starting McLaurin in Week 5. He should continue to soak up targets, and he already has two games with at least 10. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing this year, and the Rams have allowed three of four No. 1 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in four games (Amari Cooper, DeSean Jackson and Stefon Diggs). CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 Lamb just had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Cleveland with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He now has three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of them. This should be a good game for the entire Cowboys receiving corps, and they should be ranked Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup coming into Week 5. Cooper is a must-start option, and Lamb isn't far behind. Gallup should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he has the chance to blow up on a weekly basis, so don't give up on him yet. Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 20 REYDS 348 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Jefferson is hot at the right time heading into a matchup with the Seahawks, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. In his past two games, Jefferson has 11 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets. Seattle has already allowed 10 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in four games, so look for Jefferson and Adam Thielen to each go off in this matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 29 REYDS 236 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Slayton was great in Week 1 against Pittsburgh with 28 PPR points, but he's combined for 19 PPR points in his past three games against Chicago, San Francisco and the Rams. Dallas has struggled with receivers so far this season, however, and six guys have already scored at least 16 PPR points against this secondary. Slayton and Golden Tate are both worth using as sleepers in this matchup. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 219 TD 1 FPTS/G 21 Even with Joe Flacco under center you should still use Crowder this week as a low-end starter in PPR. Like Sam Darnold, Flacco should lean on Crowder, who has two games this season with at least 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in both of those outings. The Cardinals have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 17 PPR points in each of their past three games. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 20 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Keep an eye on Shenault's hamstring injury, and hopefully he's 100 percent for this matchup and can build off his performance from Week 4 at Cincinnati when he had five catches for 86 yards on six targets. He now has six targets in each of his past two games, and hopefully the Jaguars continue to feed him the ball. The Texans have already allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this year, which should be good for Shenault and D.J. Chark. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -9 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Samuel had the shake-off-the-rust game in Week 4 against the Eagles in his 2020 debut following offseason foot surgery, and now hopefully big games are coming. It would be great if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) returns this week, and Samuel still has to share targets with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who is another sleeper against the Dolphins. Miami has already allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Samuel is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 5. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -13 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Watkins and Mecole Hardman are both worth using as sleepers this week against the Raiders. Watkins has three games this season with at least seven targets, and Patrick Mahomes continues to lean on him. And Hardman has 10 targets in his past two games, and he's scored two touchdowns over that span.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 33 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 It's time to bench Green in all leagues, and some Fantasy managers in 10-team leagues are dropping him. Despite 33 targets on the season, Green has scored a combined 24 PPR points in four games. He's being outplayed by Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins, and both are more trustworthy than Green now. This isn't even about the matchup with Green anymore. Until he starts to produce on a consistent basis he should remain on your bench in most leagues. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 30 REYDS 294 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 This feels like another game where the Patriots can run the ball and not have to throw, and Edelman has struggled the past two weeks with limited targets. He had 12 targets combined against the Raiders and Chiefs, and he scored 10 PPR points over that span. He also looked lost in the first game without Cam Newton (illness) in Week 4 at Kansas City, and Newton is likely out again in Week 5 against the Broncos. At best, Edelman is just a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 162 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 This is a great matchup for Hilton against the Browns, so take that into account. Cleveland is No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Hilton could easily have a big game this week. But that would be the first time that happened this season since he's scored nine PPR points or less in every game. He's also been at five targets or fewer in each of the past three games. I'm still hopeful for Hilton to start producing positive Fantasy points this year, but this four-game sample size to open the season is not encouraging. At best, consider Hilton a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 28 REYDS 234 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.1 Jeudy will hopefully benefit when Drew Lock (shoulder) returns for the Broncos, and Lock could be back this week. But Jeudy hasn't taken advantage of Courtland Sutton (ACL) being out, and instead we've seen better production from Tim Patrick. Now, Jeudy did score in Week 4 at the Jets, but it was a fluky touchdown that should have been intercepted. We'll see what happens in Week 5 at New England with Stephon Gilmore (illness) likely out, but I would only use Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues at best. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 199 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 It appears like Henry Ruggs (hamstring) will return this week, so Renfrow will lose targets in a tough matchup. He had 17 targets in his past two games against the Patriots and Bills, and he scored 30 PPR points over that span. But Renfrow only managed 10 PPR points in his first two games, and he should struggle against the Chiefs. For the season, Kansas City allows the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Derek Carr doesn't have a good history playing at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 30 REYDS 236 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.7 Beckham was awesome last week against the Cowboys with five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he also added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries. He scored 38 PPR points, and it was great to see. I'm still starting Beckham this week against the Colts, but I wouldn't be surprised if he struggled against a good defense. Indianapolis has allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, but three of them came in Week 1 at Jacksonville. And Allen Robinson in Week 4 is the only receiver with more than 64 receiving yards against the Colts. It's hard to bench Beckham in most leagues, but you should lower expectations for him in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 We've been talking about Schultz since Week 2 after Blake Jarwin (ACL) got hurt, and he's been awesome over his past three games, averaging 15.3 PPR points over that span, with 24 targets combined in those outings. The Giants haven't allowed a tight end to score yet this season, but I bet that streak ends this week. Schultz should be considered a top-10 tight end in all formats. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 30 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 The Cowboys have struggled with tight ends in each of the past three games, with Hayden Hurst, Greg Olsen and Austin Hooper all scoring at least 11 PPR points against Dallas. Engram is due for a big game, and he just had 10 targets in Week 4 at the Rams. He only had six catches for 35 yards in that outing, but hopefully that volume continues again this week. I'm expecting this to be Engram's best game of the season so far. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 15 REYDS 155 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 The Washington Football Team likes giving up big games to tight ends, and Higbee gets his chance to go off in Week 5. The Eagles tight ends combo of Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz combined for 11 catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against Washington in Week 1. And Mark Andrews had three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns on three targets against Washington in Week 4. Higbee has been quiet aside from his 28 PPR points in Week 2 at Philadelphia when he scored three touchdowns. But this could be another standout game given the matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PIT -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Ebron was building momentum prior to the Steelers impromptu bye in Week 4, and hopefully he can stay hot in Week 5 against the Eagles. It's a good matchup, as Philadelphia has struggled with Higbee in Week 2 (28 PPR points) and George Kittle in Week 4 (39 PPR points), and hopefully Ebron can do damage as well. In Week 3 against Houston, Ebron had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and it would be great if he has a good encore performance this week. Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.2 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Using Thomas is strictly about the matchup with the Falcons in Week 5. Atlanta has allowed a tight end to score in every game this year, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position in four games. Thomas just scored his first touchdown in Week 4 against Arizona with a season-high five targets, so hopefully his involvement is about to increase moving forward. Mo Alie-Cox TE IND Indianapolis • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 194 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 I wish Alie-Cox was more involved in the offense, and the healthy return of Trey Burton won't help things with Jack Doyle also around. But Alie-Cox has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and this is a great matchup for him in Week 5 at Cleveland since the Browns have allowed a tight end to score in three of four games. His targets are down -- five combined in the past two games -- but I wouldn't be surprised if he scored in Week 5.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 136 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Graham had a down game in Week 4 against the Colts with four catches for 33 yards on five targets, and that was the first start for Nick Foles. Hopefully, that's not a sign of things to come, but I wouldn't use Graham this week against Tampa Bay. In the Buccaneers past two games against the Broncos and Chargers, Noah Fant and Hunter Henry combined for just 14 PPR points. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Hooper had his best game of the season in Week 4 at Dallas with five catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 14 PPR points. Prior to that, he had 12 PPR points combined in his first three games, and I don't want to trust him this week, especially with David Njoku (knee) back. The Colts have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends as well, so this should be another rough game for Hooper. Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 It might seem like Gronkowski could be headed for a bigger role with O.J. Howard (Achilles) out for the season, and Chris Godin (hamstring) is out for this week. But I'm not trusting Gronkowski until I see more consistent production, and he was held to three targets in Week 4 against the Chargers for one catch and 29 yards. He could score this week against the Bears, but he's too risky to trust in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 190 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 The 49ers have been amazing against tight ends this season, especially against Engram and Ertz, the two elite ones they've seen. Engram was held to three catches for 22 yards on five targets in Week 3, and Ertz had four catches for 9 yards on five targets. Gesicki only has two catches for 30 yards on six targets in his past two games against Jacksonville and Seattle, although he scored against the Jaguars. This is a good week to stay away from Gesicki given the matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Cardinals (at NYJ): Even though Le'Veon Bell is back for the Jets, they are still starting Joe Flacco behind a suspect offensive line. The Jets have three games this season where they've scored 17 points or less. And last week, the Broncos had six sacks against the Jets. This should be a great week for the Cardinals DST.

Sleepers

Cowboys (vs. NYG): While I like Daniel Jones this week, he has been sacked 14 times on the season. He also has five interceptions, and the Giants have scored 16 points or less in every game.

While I like Daniel Jones this week, he has been sacked 14 times on the season. He also has five interceptions, and the Giants have scored 16 points or less in every game. Texans (JAC): Maybe Romeo Crennel can get this defense on track now that he's the head coach. While I like Gardner Minshew this week, he has been sacked at least three times in three games this year. And he has four interceptions in his past three games.

Maybe Romeo Crennel can get this defense on track now that he's the head coach. While I like Gardner Minshew this week, he has been sacked at least three times in three games this year. And he has four interceptions in his past three games. Browns (vs. IND): The Browns are a sneaky DST this week because if the Colts get behind we could see Philip Rivers get turnover prone. That happened in Week 1 when he threw two interceptions at Jacksonville, and I could see the same thing unfold this week if the Colts are chasing points.

Sit 'Em

Broncos (at NE): Even with Jarrett Stidham expected to start this week for Cam Newton (illness), I still wouldn't trust the Broncos DST this week. Denver did a nice job against the Jets in Week 4 with six sacks, but the Patriots run game should ruin the Broncos in this matchup. Stay away from the Broncos DST in Week 5 on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SEA -7 O/U 57.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 10th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Rodrigo Blankenship K IND Indianapolis • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 5th Blankenship has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three games in a row. Over that span, he has 10 field goals on 11 tries, as well as seven PATs. Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ARI -7 O/U 47 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 7th The Jets have allowed at least two field goals and three PATs in three of four games this season, including two in a row. Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -2 O/U 54.5 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK NR If he's back from the groin injury that knocked him out in Week 4 at Green Bay then add him and start him against the Panthers. He made eight field goals in nine attempts in his first three games of the season.