In a normal season, defenses start to catch up with offenses by now. I wrote about that last week. This hasn't been a normal season, not even a little bit. Last week, nine games totaled over 50 points and five totaled at least 58 points. Expect about the same thing in half of the games this week, with a couple of defenses (Houston, Arizona, Chicago to name three) potentially turning the corner.

Risky Starters Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 6 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 26.9 The Bears have quarterback nightmare Khalil Mack but are just 13th in quarterback pressures and 18th in sacks (eight). They play a lot of zone, and they, like other teams, will be afraid to blitz Brady often. Helping their cause is a Bucs offense lacking sure-fire receivers besides Mike Evans. The Bears have seen good play from their outside cornerbacks (both have allowed less than a 47% completion rate) and even linebacker Roquan Smith has been a bright spot in coverage. There's enough evidence to believe Brady can have a good game, but not a touchdown barrage like in Week 4. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 253 REC 12 REYDS 57 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Jones had a career-high 20 carries last week to help him put up his second career 100-yard game. However, he was a liability in the passing game, turning the six balls he did catch into just 17 yards while dropping two passes (and three in his past two games). I wonder if he'll lose passing downs work — he hasn't had any pass-blocking snaps in Weeks 3 and 4. If Leonard Fournette plays, there's always the chance Jones' touches dwindle, so if Fournette's out, you should feel better starting Jones. Rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn shouldn't be considered a serious threat just yet. Also, Chicago's run defense isn't stout by any stretch, and running backs tend to have an advantage on short weeks. He's a risk no matter what, but this week he's good enough to fall into the top-24.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 218 REC 9 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Montgomery saw a season-high 85% of the Bears snaps in Week 4, yet notched season-lows in carries (10) and touches (13). Worse yet, he has back-to-back games with under 60 total yards. Now he has the good fortune of running into a Buccaneers run defense that's allowed 12 Fantasy points to running backs in its last eight quarters. The 2.7 receptions per game he has since Week 2 gives him a slight perk in PPR. Until there's reasonable evidence that a) his coaches like him, and b) he's not a slug, Fantasy managers should avoid him.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1063 RUYDS 29 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.4 The matchup is too good not to give Goff another shot, even if last week's effort was pretty weird. Washington's defensive front isn't the same without beast rookie Chase Young — three sacks in its past two games. That's good, because a comfortable Goff is a dangerous Goff. Washington has also given up multiple touchdowns to every quarterback they've seen, a good omen for Goff, who lamented a lack of execution of the offense in Week 4. Look for the Rams to get right, perhaps with a little more of Tyler Higbee against the Washington linebackers in the red zone. Goff has completed at least 71% of his throws in each of his past three.

Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 182 REC 8 REYDS 50 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 4 REYDS 62 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 With a range between 49-61% of the snaps, Brown has regularly been on the field the most out of every Rams running back each week. That's the only constant; Brown had the highest percentage of touches in two games, and Henderson had the highest percentage in two. All bets are off as to who plays what role when Cam Akers returns. It's a shame because Washington's run defense has yielded four total touchdowns to the position in its past two games. My heart wants to start Henderson, but logic says Brown's playing time and touches makes him the safest if you must start a Rams runner. Both would be flexes if Akers is out.

Sneaky Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 10 REYDS 98 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 It's happening. Washington is willing to take the bad with the good in Gibson's game, giving him at least 12 touches per game since Week 2. It's likely because he's fast as heck and has the receiving skills to cause all kinds of problems. Using him specifically on the edges of the field puts him in tremendous position to rack up numbers, as does his red-zone work (he's scored in three straight). The Rams have allowed 12-plus non-PPR points to running backs in every matchup except Week 4 against the lowly Giants. Kyle Allen replacing Dwayne Haskins should be viewed as an upgrade — he was masterful in feeding the ball to Christian McCaffrey in Carolina last season. Gibson still has work to do, including earning more playing time, but he should still be an effective part of the offense.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 139 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Want some discouraging news? Of course not, but here it is anyway: The 49ers almost never tilted coverage toward Ertz last week, leaving him in man coverage, which he couldn't shake. Philadelphia's offensive line is forcing Carson Wentz to throw early or get on the move as defensive pressure is on him constantly. So even if he did pepper Ertz with targets, he probably wouldn't have had many explosive plays. The Steelers, who typically cover tight ends well to begin with, have 66 defensive pressures in just three games — they're going to bring a ton of heat on Wentz. Figure it leads to another lean week for Ertz, who has just one game in four with over 10 PPR points. Ertz isn't even the most desirable tight end to start in this game.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PIT -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Philadelphia has been absolutely wrecked by tight ends this season — Logan Thomas and George Kittle each scored, Tyler Higbee hit pay dirt three times back in Week 2, and on the year tight ends are catching 86% of their targets against them. A well-rested Steelers offense is unlikely to ignore that. Ebron has 12 targets in his past two games. Stream him.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ARI -7 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 254 REC 5 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 I have some concerns after reviewing Drake's play. Last week especially, Drake couldn't win rushing to the outside edges. And on inside runs (between the tackles), his offensive line did him no favors. Credit the Panthers for having a rapidly improving defense, but that's just part of the story. Murray isn't attacking downfield (he's ranked 20th in deep-ball pass rate) and is rushing quite a bit (he's got five red-zone carries and four touchdowns from 22 yards or closer). Drake is in a rough spot compounded further by Chase Edmonds clearly running faster and doing more in the passing game. We saw this coaching staff turn on a running back pretty quickly last year — how long until they commit to Edmonds?

Flex Starter in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 199 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Renfrow has at least eight targets in each of his past two games. Granted, only 4 of his past 17 throws from Derek Carr were considered deep, but he still has the desirable volume to be Fantasy-relevant. Kansas City's defense had nothing to do with Julian Edelman's horrid mistakes and low totals — it's still a defensive unit that's (willingly) susceptible to the little plays Renfrow typically makes. Expect Renfrow to see a lot of work as the Raiders are forced to throw to keep up with the Chiefs.

Stream Them: Texans DST

When interim coaches take over, there's usually a honeymoon period where the whole team plays noticeably better. It's especially the case for defenses when the interim coach comes from that side of the ball. The timing couldn't be better for the Texans as the Jaguars are dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball including their offensive line losing some starting talent. They also have proven to be flexible about the type of coverages they play, something that flummoxed Gardner Minshew two weeks ago. Stopping the run will be a priority for sure, but after four weeks of terrible play, expect a jolt in a favorable home matchup.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 15.8 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 315 REC 13 REYDS 88 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.3 Not what you wanted to read after his hat trick last week? Sorry, but the Ravens run defense has not let a rusher get 75 yards on the ground yet in a game this season. Mixon himself has struggled in his career against the division rival (one career game in six with over 10 non-PPR points) and his offensive line figures to see all kinds of trouble. Keep in mind, Mixon's two long, second-half touchdown runs came last week against a tired Jaguars defense that lost star linebacker Myles Jack in the first half. It's a plus that Mixon was more involved in the passing game — he'll have to be in order to be successful in Week 5. Baltimore's allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to running backs this year and a 76% catch rate to backs in its past two. If only we could count on the Bengals brain trust to take note.

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 152 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Higgins is playing like A.J. Green was expected to. His speed isn't bad, his routes are good, and he's fantastic at using his size to box out defenders and win contested catches. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens plan to cover him, and it may come down to how nervous Green still might make them. If they value Green, they'll play zone. If they don't, Higgins might get the shadow treatment from Marlon Humphrey, which I'm not sure would deter Joe Burrow from throwing at him anyway. The upside Higgins offers just can't be ignored.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -13 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 3 REYDS 25 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Man, I really want to recommend starting Ingram. Cincinnati is allowing 158.5 rush yards per game, sixth-worst in the league. Every lead back it has played against has found at least 10 non-PPR points. But not all lead backs are created equal -- Ingram has played 55% or fewer snaps for the Ravens for 15 straight games. He's been under 50% in 11 of them, and he's been under 40% in six of them, including three of four this season. It's really tough to start someone who doesn't play a ton, especially when it's someone who's being outplayed by his backup — Gus Edwards has a better rushing average and has more carries than Ingram in two of the past three.

Start Them Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1147 RUYDS 70 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.2 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 32 REYDS 288 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Moore's been a colossal disappointment and Bridgewater rarely gets attention from the Fantasy world, but the matchup is just too sweet. The Falcons, fresh off a Monday night when their defense played 63 snaps, will battle with a depleted secondary and a pass rush that has amassed a league-average 48 pressures through four games. Atlanta's insistence on playing a bunch of zone defense should help Moore get open more — he hasn't been great against man coverage based on the snaps I've seen. Bridgewater should have at least good production with a shot to hit big numbers. The Falcons have allowed four touchdowns to every quarterback they've faced so far this season.

Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 190 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 To be completely honest, I wouldn't be surprised if the Dolphins decided to manufacture touches for Gesicki this week after barely using him the past two weeks. Teammates like Isaiah Ford and Preston Williams haven't gotten it done, so he might. But it's hard to get behind Gesicki when he's had a 9.2% target share over the past two weeks ... and it's really impossible when the 49ers have shut down tight ends all season including 9 yards and a two-point conversion to Ertz last week and 22 yards to Evan Engram in consecutive weeks. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 192 REC 18 REYDS 113 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.1 Someone could make the argument that the 49ers have given up the fourth-fewest rush yards to running backs this season because they have yet to face a truly tough opponent yet. And to that I'd say, "What do you call the Dolphins?" It's fine that Gaskin is playing at least 63% of the snaps and has at least three catches for 20 yards every game, but he's still sharing carries (10 or fewer in all of the Dolphins' non-blowout contests) and has one carry inside the 5-yard line through four games. He's at best a low-end option in PPR against a well-schemed 49ers defense.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 30 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Only the Bengals (18.8) are allowing more defensive pressures per game than the Giants (17.8). No one should be surprised, but it's that leaky O-line that's harpooning the Fantasy production of everyone with Big Blue. Daniel Jones is constantly forced backward and has been sacked 14 times already. So while it's great that Jones is looking for Engram when he's under pressure, it's a big factor in Engram's broken-mirror ugly average depth of target of 4.7 yards. True, the Cowboys have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in three straight, including two from the 1-yard line, but it might be immaterial because any pass rush, including the Cowboys', isn't going to look bad against the Giants. He's safer to start in full PPR but don't expect a huge game.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 This could be the week the Cowboys actually try to take some pressure off of Dak Prescott's arm and just run the ball a ton against the Giants. That still doesn't mean Schultz won't see some targets and take advantage of a good matchup. New York has covered tight ends well, but the best guys they've seen have been Eric Ebron (two targets) and Tyler Higbee (four targets). Schultz has benefited every game he's played from soft coverage because of the other receivers in the offense. He's effectively playing 70% of the snaps per game and owns a 14.8% target share in the past three games. Not bad.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 162 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Do I want to recommend Hilton against the Browns' beat-up secondary? You bet your St. Elmo's shrimp cocktail I do! The Browns pass defense ranks third in most Fantasy points allowed to wideouts and quarterbacks this season. The hang up is whether or not Philip Rivers will dial up enough passes to Hilton when the Colts are (predictably) spreading the targets around. Hilton was around a 20% target share in Weeks 1 and 2 but has fallen off since. The Browns still figure to tilt defensive coverage toward him and take their chances with the other elements of Indy's pass game while trying to get to Philip Rivers. I suppose if you think this will be a high-scoring game (the oddsmakers don't), then Hilton is worth at least a flex start.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 20 REYDS 348 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Yep, Jefferson's for real. Over his two breakout games, Jefferson's seen a cumulative 29% target share (at least 23% in each) that he's turned into a 79% catch rate (11 of 14 targets) with SEVEN receptions for 20-plus yards. Expect more of the same against a Seahawks pass defense that got propped up statistically in Week 4 by a wayward-throwing Ryan Fitzpatrick. Not that Kirk Cousins is the definition of a steady quarterback, but even he knows Jefferson is a viable weapon in what could end up being a very high-scoring game. Jefferson specifically has been great versus zone coverage, and the Seahawks play a ton of it.

Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 7 REYDS 84 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 2 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Neither guy impressed last week, though working behind the Chargers offensive line against the Buccaneers isn't exactly a walk in the park. New Orleans' run defense isn't so bad aside from the rushing touchdowns it has allowed in each of its last three games. If you have to start one, Kelley's the pick. He was the guy behind Austin Ekeler when the season started for a reason, he played more in the second half last week (14 snaps to Jackson's nine) plus he was in on more third down and passing down plays than Jackson, he's a better pass blocker and is probably a tad more physical.

Note: With the Titans and Patriots having more positive COVID tests in recent days, their Week 5 matchups are up in the air right now. You'll want to make sure you have replacements for players in the Titans-Bills and Patriots-Broncos games in the event they are unable to be played.

Flex Start in Non-PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Of course I realize recommending Patriots running backs in Fantasy is like juggling fireballs, but there are some factors that draw me in. In his first meaningful NFL game, Harris recorded 17 carries, way more than any Patriots running back has posted in any game this season. And yes, 11 of his 17 carries went for 3 yards or less, but that's because he ran against a run-focused Chiefs defense that dared the Pats to throw. Nonetheless, he ran hard, didn't waste steps in the backfield and flashed speed and power. It's unlikely he'll spike a Broncos run defense that's given up one really bad run all year (59 yards to James Conner late in Week 2), but he's worth going with in non-PPR leagues since he profiles as a (hopefully) 15-touch runner.

Start Them Projections powered by Sportsline John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 194 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Brown would have his third game with 10-plus non-PPR points last week had the referees ruled his goal-line reception in his favor. This week he draws a matchup against a Titans secondary that's given up three scores to receivers in its past two games. And it's been non-No. 1 receivers who have done better against the Titans instead of No. 1 guys. Not that THAT will scare you from starting Stefon Diggs. Brown's worth taking a chance on. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 181 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.4 I have no idea how effective or prepared the Titans will actually be, so using him is a risk. And I'm familiar with the Bills' track record against tight ends, but Smith's kind of different in that he has tight end size but wide receiver speed. If he's covered by Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, that's great! Edmunds leads the NFL with 174 yards after catch allowed and has afforded a cool 100% catch rate. If it's one of the Bills' safeties, that's fine too because Smith has a size advantage. Expect Smith to be a primary target of Ryan Tannehill's, especially with Corey Davis and Adam Humphries both not available.

The line wants us to believe: These teams are evenly matched -- and every bit as bad as their 0-3 records suggest. Even more stunning is that they've combined for one game with over 20 points (Denver scored 21 points in Week 2). You probably shouldn't start anyone from this game other than Melvin Gordon and Jamison Crowder. And maybe the Broncos defense.

Flex Starter in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NYJ -1.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 1.2 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 Though he's not at 100%, Crowder should anticipate a matchup against Broncos rookie nickel Essang Bassey. He's allowed an 88.9% catch rate and a 132.9 QB rating through three games. In his absence, Braxton Berrios has managed a target share of 19.7%, a major nod toward the relevance of slot receivers in the Jets offense. Hopefully, Crowder will be deployed in the slot on 75% of his snaps, his usual rate.

