Fuller played 14 games in 2020, recording 50 tackles (38 solo), 11 pass defenses and four interceptions on 892 snaps.
Traded from Washington to Kansas City in 2018, the Maryland native re-signed with his original team last offseason on a four-year, $40 million contract. Fuller lived up to the deal in Year 1, playing 99.2 percent of defensive snaps in his 14 active games and leading the team in interceptions. PFF graded him at No. 44 among 122 qualified cornerbacks, with Fuller taking 83 percent of his snaps on the perimeter. He also has experience playing safety and nickelback, so it's possible he'll find more tackle opportunities in 2021, though it might require a teammate missing time with an injury.
More News
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Handling every-down role•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Ready to rock•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Officially out Sunday•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Not expected Sunday•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Listed as questionable•
-
Football Team's Kendall Fuller: Over calf injury•