Hodgins caught eight of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings.

The 24-year-old's second-half breakout carried on into the playoffs as Hodgins recorded his first career 100-yard performance at the best possible time. He also found his way into the end zone for the fifth time in his last six games, hauling in a 14-yard toss from Daniel Jones late in the first quarter to give the Giants their first lead of the day. One of those earlier TDs came against the same Eagles secondary Hodgins will be facing in the divisional round, part of the 4-38-1 line on six targets he amassed in a Week 14 loss.