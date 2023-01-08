Breida is expected to take on an increased workload in Sunday's game against the Eagles with top back Saquon Barkley (coach's decision) a healthy inactive for the contest.

Barkley is sitting out the regular-season finale simply for preservation purposes, as the Giants are locked into as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff regardless of the outcome of their game or any of the NFL's other contests Sunday. Considering that Gary Brightwell -- who has mainly been a special-teams contributor this season -- is the Giants' only other available running back, Breida looks as though he could be primed for his biggest role of the season. Breida fared well in garbage time of last week's commanding win over the Colts with nine carries for 59 yards and one reception for eight yards on 12 snaps, but even though he'll likely be in store for an increased touch count, expect his efficiency to take a major hit. Not only will be facing off against a tough Eagles defense that won't be resting key players, but Breida will also be playing alongside a third-string quarterback (Davis Webb) and a makeshift offensive line missing star offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who joins Barkley as a healthy inactive.