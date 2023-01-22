Breida rushed four times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 19 yards in the Giants' 38-7 divisional-round loss to the Eagles on Saturday night.

Breida ended up recording the only score of the night for the Giants on an eight-yard run just past the halfway point of the third quarter. His first-half reception was also noteworthy, as he worked himself open to save a play on which Daniel Jones had to scramble for an extended period. Breida played his first season in New York on a one-year contract, and after doing a serviceable job as a complementary option with a 54-220-1 line on the ground and a 20-118 tally through the air, it's conceivable he could be brought back in 2023.