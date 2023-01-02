Breida carried the ball nine times for 59 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's Week 17 win over Indianapolis.

Breida did most of his work in garbage time, tallying 48 rushing yards on six fourth-quarter carries after New York had put the game well out of reach. The veteran back ripped off consecutive runs of 16 and 18 yards, respectively, for the bulk of his production, and he finished with one yard more than starter Saquon Barkley. Breida's 67 total yards was easily a season high, and he could see increased opportunity again next Sunday against Philadelphia if the Giants opt to rest (or reduce the workload of) their starters. New York clinched a playoff berth with the win over the Colts and has nothing to gain except momentum in the regular-season finale.