Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Remains in concussion protocol

Smith is still in concussion protocol, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Smith was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts due to the concussion, and it looks like he'll remain in protocol for most of this week as well. Expect another update on Smith's progress to come once the Jaguars release their official injury report, but Smith is at risk of missing a second straight game.

