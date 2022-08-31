site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jordan-akins-joins-texans-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jordan Akins: Joins Texans' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2022
at
7:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Texans signed
Akins to their practice squad Wednesday.
Akins spent the first four seasons of his career in Houston but signed with the Giants in April. He was held off the Giants' 53-man roster but will get a chance to carve out a role as part of the Texans' practice squad.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/21/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read