Orleans Darkwa: Cleared for action
Darkwa (knee) announced via his personal twitter account that he has been medically cleared for football activities.
Darkwa underwent a minor knee procedure early on in May and will now look to catch on with a team ahead of the 2018 season. He reportedly had several interested teams prior to his surgery after he averaged 4.4 yards per carry for the Giants last year. Look for him to sign on as a backup or change of pace running back for the coming year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...