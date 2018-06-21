Darkwa (knee) announced via his personal twitter account that he has been medically cleared for football activities.

Darkwa underwent a minor knee procedure early on in May and will now look to catch on with a team ahead of the 2018 season. He reportedly had several interested teams prior to his surgery after he averaged 4.4 yards per carry for the Giants last year. Look for him to sign on as a backup or change of pace running back for the coming year.