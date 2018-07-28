The Jets have scheduled a visit with Darkwa on Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The workout is the second for Darkwa in a three-day span after getting checked out by the Bills on Thursday. He's also the second running back contacted by the Jets (Alfred Morris) due to the serious foot injury suffered by Elijah McGuire. Despite working behind a dismal Giants offensive line last season, Darkwa led the team with 751 rushing yards and five touchdowns on a respectable 4.4 YPC.

