Watson (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Detroit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The hip injury caused Watson to miss the second half of Green Bay's Week 16 contest, and he then managed only one catch for 11 yards in Week 17 while playing 60 percent of snaps in a 41-17 win over the Vikings. The blowout nature of the game impacted his playing time, but there is real competition for snaps/targets with Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb all healthy. Even so, Watson figures to be featured in the gameplan after his big second half of the season.
