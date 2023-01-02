Watson was targeted five times and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-17 victory over the Vikings.

Watson took the field one week after injuring his hip in Green Bay's Week 16 victory over the Dolphins, but he played only 59 percent of the snaps and did not come close to matching the numbers he tossed up in his previous six appearances. Watson's participation -- or lack thereof -- in practice this week could indicate what type of workload can be expected of him in the the Packers' crucial Week 18 matchup with the Lions.