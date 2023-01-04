Watson (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice.
After injuring his hip Week 16 at Miami, Watson managed just one limited session last Friday and went into the weekend listed as questionable. He was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Vikings and rank second among Packers wide receivers in snap share (60 percent) behind Allen Lazard, but the usage only resulted in an 11-yard catch on five targets for the rookie second-round pick. Watson still is tending to the health concern during Week 18 prep, but there's been no word that he's in danger of missing Sunday night's game versus the Lions.
