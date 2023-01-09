Watson (hip) corralled five of six targets for 104 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Lions.

Watson's rookie year got off to a nightmarish start when he dropped a potential huge touchdown out of the gates that led to confidence issues and early struggles. The second-round pick got things rolling midseason when he ripped off eight touchdowns over a four-game span, and he didn't surrender the No. 1 wideout role from that point forward. Watson's strong finish to the season should have fantasy managers looking for a big sophomore leap from the explosive wideout in 2023.