Packers' Nick Perry: Lands on PUP list
Perry (ankle) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Perry is still nursing an ankle injury he sustained against the Panthers last December. The linebacker reportedly isn't expected to be at risk of missing the start of the regular season, though.
