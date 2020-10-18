Hoyer is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
As a result, Jarrett Stidham will back up Cam Newton, who is returning to action Sunday following a one-game absence.
More News
-
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Bound for reserve role•
-
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Unlikely to start Week 5•
-
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Lackluster showing in loss•
-
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: In line to start Monday night game•
-
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: No new positive tests for Patriots•
-
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Expected to start•