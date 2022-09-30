With Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out, Hoyer will start Sunday's game against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Jones made progress throughout the week, a reported high ankle sprain will force him to miss at least one game. Hoyer thus represents a Week 4 lineup option for those who roster Jones or are in need of short-term help in two-QB formats. That said, in the absence of their starting signal caller, Lazar anticipates that the Patriots figure to lean on the running back duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson versus Green Bay, a plausible scenario that limits Hoyer's fantasy upside this weekend.