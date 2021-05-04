Hayward (hamstring) agreed to a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.
The terms of the deal remain unclear, but the 31-year-old will join the Raiders after being released by the Chargers in mid-March. Hayward had 42 passes defensed and 11 interceptions while becaming one of the better corners in the league during his first two years with the Bolts, but he failed to maintain that level of play over the past couple seasons. However. Hayward could still provide a significant boost to the secondary in Las Vegas.
