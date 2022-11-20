Adams (abdomen), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adams was able to practice all week but was limited. Despite this report, fantasy managers will still want to confirm his status when inactives are released about 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.
