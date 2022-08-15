Jacobs didn't appear in the Raiders' 26-20 preseason win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Jacobs was one of the few starters to play during last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Jaguars, but he didn't take the field Sunday. Ameer Abdullah was also held out for rest purposes, so Zamir White served as the starting running back and rushed five times for 13 yards while securing two of three targets for four yards. Jacobs racked up 44 yards from scrimmage during last week's Hall of Fame Game. Coach Josh McDaniels refuted speculation this week that the Raiders are looking to trade Jacobs, and the 2019 first-rounder seems to be the frontrunner to serve as the team's starting running back this year in spite of his surprising appearance in the Hall of Fame Game.