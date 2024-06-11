Jacobs (hamstring) took part in Tuesday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Jacobs missed the first week of Packers OTAs due to a hamstring injury, but he was back on a limited basis by the second week before logging time with the first-team offense during the first session of mandatory minicamp this week. On Tuesday, he displayed his agility during early drills while also working on his pass protection, per Wood. Jacobs arrived in Green Bay this offseason on a four-year, $48 million contract, effectively replacing Aaron Jones (Vikings) as the team's top running back. The Packers then re-signed AJ Dillon and added MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of this year's draft, but neither player should block Jacobs, who has averaged 20.6 touches per game in five seasons as a pro, from pacing this backfield.