Jacobs rushed the ball 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles. He added three receptions on three targets for 40 yards.

Jacobs was the driving force behind Green Bay's comeback attempt in the second half, with the highlight being an impressive 32-yard touchdown run at the close of the third quarter. He also chipped in long receptions of 15 and 14 yards to close his campaign on a strong note. After posting a career-best 16 touchdowns while tallying 1,671 yards from scrimmage during the regular season, Jacobs will almost certainly be back to lead the backfield for the Packers in 2025.