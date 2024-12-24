Jacobs rushed 13 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while recording four receptions on as many targets for 38 yards in Monday's 34-0 win over New Orleans.

Jacobs was able to carve out a strong fantasy line for managers in a shade more than two quarters of action in Monday's shutout. There is no injury to report. Instead, head coach Matt LaFleur simply decided to rest his workhorse for the final 25 minutes of game time with the victory all but cemented. Fantasy managers can expect a well-rested Jacobs in Week 17 when the Packers visit the Vikings on Sunday.