Jackson (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
When Jackson initially suffered a sprained PCL in his left knee on Dec. 4, he was given a recovery timeline of 1-to-3 weeks, but he has yet to step on the practice field since then. Thursday's DNP marks his 17th in a row, which places considerable doubt into his ability to play in Sunday's wild-card game at Cincinnati. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) resumed throwing Thursday, putting him on a potential path to play this weekend. If Jackson and Huntley aren't able to suit up Sunday, Anthony Brown and practice-squad member Brett Hundley are the options to be under center for the Ravens.