Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jackson still hasn't practiced since suffering a PCL sprain Week 13 and revealed Wednesday that his knee "remains unstable" nearly a month and a half after the injury. He may not be available in the playoffs even if the Ravens upset the Bengals this Sunday -- a tall task with Jackson ruled out and Tyler Huntley (shoulder) considered a game-time decision even after upgrading to full practice participation Friday.