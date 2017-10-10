Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Notches fourth sack of 2017
Suggs picked up his fourth sack of the season Sunday against the Raiders.
The veteran edge rusher played an impressive 79 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps Sunday and finished the day with four tackles. He also beat Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn for a sack and showed some athleticism in the process. Suggs is no longer among the league's elite in terms of getting to the quarterback, but he's still an impactful player when healthy.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Sack in win•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Picks up two sacks in win•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Underwent offseason surgery•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Returning for 2017 season•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Having bicep surgery•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Sacks Dalton twice, forces two fumbles Sunday•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...