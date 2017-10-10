Play

Suggs picked up his fourth sack of the season Sunday against the Raiders.

The veteran edge rusher played an impressive 79 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps Sunday and finished the day with four tackles. He also beat Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn for a sack and showed some athleticism in the process. Suggs is no longer among the league's elite in terms of getting to the quarterback, but he's still an impactful player when healthy.

