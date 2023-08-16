Huntley (hamstring) is still not practicing as of Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Huntley left Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles with the injury and is still not fully recovered. His exit from the contest was supposed to be precautionary, although the team may still be taking that approach with practice, considering Huntley should be locked into the No. 2 role at quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.
