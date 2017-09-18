Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with SC joint sprain

Reed (shoulder/chest) is dealing with an SC joint sprain, rather than the AC joint sprain that previously was reported, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

The SC joint is closer to the chest, which meshes with the initial report from when Reed left Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams in the third quarter. He came back late in the fourth quarter for the game-winning drive but didn't add to his 6-48-0 receiving line (six targets). The updated diagnosis is probably good news, considering Reed missed two games last season while dealing with an AC joint sprain.