Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with SC joint sprain
Reed (shoulder/chest) is dealing with an SC joint sprain, rather than the AC joint sprain that previously was reported, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
The SC joint is closer to the chest, which meshes with the initial report from when Reed left Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams in the third quarter. He came back late in the fourth quarter for the game-winning drive but didn't add to his 6-48-0 receiving line (six targets). The updated diagnosis is probably good news, considering Reed missed two games last season while dealing with an AC joint sprain.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Considered day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with AC joint sprain•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns late in game•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Injures chest Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Plays through pain, hauls in five catches•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Could have fractured toe•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...