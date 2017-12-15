Saints' Alvin Kamara: Cleared to play in Week 15
Kamara (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Jets, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Benefiting from some extra time coming out of a Thursday night game in Week 14, Kamara was a full practice participant all week and made it through the concussion protocol with time to spare. There should be plenty of touches to go around for both him and Mark Ingram this week, as the Jets are massive underdogs for quarterback Bryce Petty's first start of the season. Kamara had five straight games with at least five catches, 116 scrimmage yards and a touchdown before he suffered a concussion on the opening drive of last week's loss to the Falcons.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...