Kamara (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Jets, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Benefiting from some extra time coming out of a Thursday night game in Week 14, Kamara was a full practice participant all week and made it through the concussion protocol with time to spare. There should be plenty of touches to go around for both him and Mark Ingram this week, as the Jets are massive underdogs for quarterback Bryce Petty's first start of the season. Kamara had five straight games with at least five catches, 116 scrimmage yards and a touchdown before he suffered a concussion on the opening drive of last week's loss to the Falcons.