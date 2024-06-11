Kamara (ankle) participated in the initial practice of the Saints' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara wasn't present for most of the team's offseason program, but he showed up for the first of the final three sessions, indicating he's healthy after sitting out Week 18 due to an ankle injury. While he managed to surpass 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the seventh consecutive campaign in 2023, his output (1,160) marked the lowest of his career, partly due to missing the first three games due to a suspension. He'll again have to contend with Jamaal Williams and even Taysom Hill for short-yardage and goal-line work, but Kamara doesn't have much more competition for reps to speak of. As a result, Kamara should be poised for his usual busy role in New Orleans' new-look scheme under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.