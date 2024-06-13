Kamara did not participate in New Orleans' final practice of mandatory minicamp Thursday, though he was present at team facilities, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Kamara's absence Thursday appears to be contract related, as he currently has two years remaining on his deal with the Saints. Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that while Kamara is seeking an extension with the team, not much progress has been made. The veteran running back has surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage in seven consecutive seasons, and his versatility remains instrumental to this offense, but as he heads into his age-29 season, New Orleans could hesitate to re-up on a long-term commitment. Any time missed by Kamara this offseason will open reps up for 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller, as well as incumbent backup Jamaal Williams.